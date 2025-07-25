Advertisement
On The Up: Cherie Heeney was a pupil on Flaxmere College’s first day – now she’s the new principal

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Cherie Heeney, who has been appointed principal (tumuake) at Flaxmere College. As Cherie Poahtu she was a foundation pupil when the suburb's intermediate school became a college in 1993. Photo / Supplied

Cherie Heeney arrived for school on the first day of Flaxmere College’s existence as a Year 7 girl.

Now she’s been appointed principal.

Heeney (née Pohatu) is deputy principal and was announced the sixth principal of the college on Thursday by the school’s board of trustees.

She was a foundation

