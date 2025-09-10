Negroni Week was sparked by Vincent Michaelsen, owner of Vinci’s Pizza in Napier’s CBD.

Known for his sourdough pizza and tasty ideas, Michaelsen‘s plan has turned from a passion project into a large hospitality collaboration.

Napier's Negroni Week is the brainchild of Vinci's Pizza's Vincent Michaelsen. Composite image.

“Honestly, I just love a good Negroni,” he said.

“But more than that, I thought this could be a fun way to bring a bit of energy into the city and give the humble Negroni the spotlight it deserves.

“I might quietly think mine’s up there, but I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone else is stirring up.”

Each venue will serve up its version of the classic and in many cases, their own Negroni Riff - creative adaptations and local twists on the original.

To spice things up during the week, there’ll be three winning categories, including Best Classic Negroni, Best Negroni Riff, and People’s Choice.

Official judges and local drinks legends Gordon Russell and Amy Styles will visit all participating venues, sharing their take on each Negroni, take a peek at the secret recipes, and ultimately crown the winners of Best Classic Negroni and Best Negroni Riff.

Russell is one of the country’s most awarded winemakers, formerly of Esk Valley, with a deep appreciation for spirits and a palate to match, while Styles is shaking things up with her own modern wine brand and fresh take on the industry.

Russell said the beauty of the Negroni lies in its simplicity, and the skill it takes to get it right.

“Negronis are deceptively simple, but when done well, they’re a masterclass in balance,” he said.

“What makes this week so exciting is seeing how many venues have jumped on board, each putting their own stamp on a classic.

“It’s a great showcase of creativity and collaboration across the local industry.”

Participating venues include Central Firestation Bistro, Bistronomy, Casa Ahuriri, Community Burgers, Georgia on Tennyson, The Gintrap, Goldie’s, Madame Social, Market St, Milk & Honey, Mix’d Cocktail Bar, Mister D, National Distillery Company, Rogue Hop Speakeasy, Shed 2 on the Quay, The Rose Irish Pub, The Urban Winery, Uncle and Vinci’s Pizza.