Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Negroni Week in Napier, 19 venues join city‑wide cocktail celebration

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Negroni Week in Napier is a celebration of the Italian cocktail. Photo / Unsplash

Negroni Week in Napier is a celebration of the Italian cocktail. Photo / Unsplash

An idea from a red-hatted and Negroni-loving Napier restaurateur is set to turn the city into “Negron-ier”.

From September 22 to 28, 19 bars and eateries across Napier’s CBD and Ahuriri will celebrate the first Negroni Week, a city-wide celebration of the Italian cocktail.

A Negroni is made with equal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save