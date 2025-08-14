Instead of letting it get them down, the men got together, with the support of their families, and came up with the double-decker bus dining idea.
“Instead of competing against each other, we thought of collaborating.”
They wanted to create an affordable eating space with a variety of meal options and a place to sit – similar to the style of a food court.
“We grouped together and thought okay ... let’s try and do something different.”
With that in mind, they bought the former Paddy’s Irish Pub bus and worked to strip, repaint and design the new dining area – and called it Food Buzz.
Teddy said Ambadaar used his prior experience with manufacturing wooden toys in Indonesia to design the bus interior with wood.
Teddy, who also owned a food truck, said he had noted that people are now choosing food trucks over sit-down restaurant meals, so it worked as the perfect way to provide different options for customers.
He said the street food concept would not “break the bank” and they had put a lot of effort into making sure the prices were kept at a minimum.