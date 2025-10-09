Advertisement
On The Up: Napier teen cancer survivor walks with mum to support children’s cancer camp

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Max Weeks, then 10, at Camp Quality in 2020. He was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis when he was 6.

When Max Weeks was 6, strange back pain turned into a diagnosis no parent wants to hear.

It took six months before doctors discovered the Napier boy had Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare cancer-like blood disorder.

Treatment, in the words of his mum Monique Weeks, “wasn’t easy”: chemotherapy,

