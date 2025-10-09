Now 15, Max has been cancer-free for seven years.

Monique said the journey left a lasting mark on the family.

“I had to stop work so that Max could stay home from school ... and his sisters, three of them, had to adapt as well. Our youngest found it especially hard with us coming and going all the time.”

Monique said she just wanted her son to live a normal childhood again. That’s where Camp Quality came in.

Once Max was cleared to attend, he joined the week-long camps, which provide fun experiences for children living with cancer.

“In Max’s case, he had cancer in his spine, so he had to be cleared to be allowed to go,” Monique said.

“They do everything from off-roading to paintballing to jet boating, go-karts, bouncy castles, pool days, beach trips, massive ice cream sundae making, and classic car rides.”

Max said it was hard to choose just one favourite activity from his seven years at Camp Quality, but making friends had always been at the top of the list.

“I’ve met lots of other kids in the same situation as me,” he said.

This year was his last camp as he reached the maximum age to attend. But he aims to return as a volunteer once he turns 18. Until then, he finds other ways to help.

Tomorrow, he and Monique will join the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run at Hawke’s Bay’s Vineyard Vista Trail, raising funds for the camp that supported him.

“I’m pretty excited,” Monique said.

“We’re really grateful that Aramex supports such an amazing charity that does such neat things with young kids.”

The Weeks family during another Hawke’s Bay run and walk event in November 2024: Monique (left), Max's sister Amalia, father John and Max.

She will walk, while Max, a keen footballer, plans to run. It won’t be their first time side by side. The family have already taken part in other run and walk events in Hawke’s Bay, each time in support of causes close to their hearts.

This time, they will join up to 1000 participants at the Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run.

Account director Lebron Davis said the event was part of a nationwide series that raised funds for Camp Quality, supported entirely by donations.

“We’d love to spread the word about the Hawke’s Bay Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run event to hopefully encourage more sign-ups and raise more funds to ensure Camp Quality can keep running and help other kids like Max.”

People can enter right up to the start time at 9am tomorrow at Church Road winery.