On The Up: Napier cyclist Strat Ellingham’s inspiring recovery after devastating crash

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Strat Ellingham in his Napier home, standing on his own. Photo / Jack Riddell

A Hawke’s Bay man training for a road cycling race woke up in an ambulance surrounded by paramedics and thought “I’m alive, that is good”.

Since then, Napier man Strat Ellingham’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable.

Ellingham, now 70, got into road cycling roughly 25 years ago through

