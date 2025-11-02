“There were no public toilets in town back then,” she recalled.

“Mum knew that was a place we could always stop to use the bathroom facilities, and she could have a cup of tea. It was a place for women ... it was part of its heritage.”

Decades later, Palmer helped ensure the legacy that began in 1921 would continue. In 1995, she and a small group of local feminists and social workers founded the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, reclaiming the neglected Women’s Rest Building “for the purpose it was intended”.

“We wanted to create a safe place where women could come for help and assistance for whatever they needed ... that was their intention, and it’s definitely filling those purposes today.”

Back then, Palmer said, the main focus was on giving women a voice and supporting those facing domestic violence and inequality. Three decades on, the centre’s mission remains the same, but the challenges have changed.

“We do have a lot more rights nowadays, but of course, there are still financial, emotional, mental pressures on people ... And being inclusive and multicultural is also a strong theme,” she says.

“It’s wonderful to see it’s not just surviving but thriving, with women from all backgrounds finding friendship and support.”

The Heretaunga Women’s Centre in Hastings has supported over 7000 women in the past year. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Originally from South Africa, current manager Deidré Venter moved to Hawke’s Bay about four years ago.

“As immigrants who came to a country in one of the most challenging times with Covid, we were taking a big risk in an unfamiliar environment, but also, we’re very eager to explore and accept the adventure.

“It took us a while to find our feet and to find this to be our home. But the turning point for me was the connection to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre.”

Venter said she visited the centre for a cup of tea, applied for the job, and never left.

“After 30 years, women are still dealing with the need for connection, a sense of belonging and a space to access a safe, non-judgmental, inclusive environment, which is the legacy of the women’s rest.”

The organisation is run by seven part-time staff and 79 volunteers, sustained by grants, donations and partnerships with local businesses and community groups, Venter said.

The place still provides a nursery space and free sanitary products, and its mosaic “tree of life” artwork, created by local artist Jean McGavock in 2017, is now a landmark of care and creativity.

The "tree of life" mosaic in the public toilet facilities at the centre, created by local artist Jean McGavock. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Keeping the story alive

To mark the 30-year milestone, the centre has launched its Legacy Project, a year-long initiative collecting stories from founders, volunteers and users of Heretaunga Women’s Centre.

One by one, women are being invited to sit down over a cup of tea and share their experiences for a future exhibition that will celebrate the voices who shaped the centre and continue to inspire it today.

“It’s about honouring the sisterhood that built this place but also to learn about community participation, and what the need is so that we can remain responsive and continue delivering to the needs of our community,” Venter says.

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Deidré Venter (centre) celebrates the centre's 30th anniversary with volunteer Raynor Huia (left) and staff member Julie Ganivet.

Among the newest faces helping to capture that legacy is Victoria Mason. Three weeks into her volunteering journey, she says she already feels a part of it.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given and the variety of people I’ve met,” she said.

However, the centre’s future depends on financial sustainability.

“We’ve had one of our toughest funding years,” Venter said.

“We rely heavily on funding applications and ongoing donations from our community. One of our biggest priorities for next year is to find pathways to sustainable funding, keeping the doors open and maintaining the quality of service that is accessible to our community.”