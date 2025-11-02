Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: More than 7000 women supported as Heretaunga Women’s Centre marks 30 years

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Deidré Venter (left) chats with volunteer Victoria Mason over a cup of tea, a ritual that has been at the heart of the centre for 30 years. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Deidré Venter (left) chats with volunteer Victoria Mason over a cup of tea, a ritual that has been at the heart of the centre for 30 years. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Every woman knows that quiet relief of finding a clean, safe bathroom – one with soap, perhaps some pads, and a lock that works. In Hastings, that simple comfort has grown into something much bigger.

The old Women’s Rest Building has been home to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save