On The Up: Jett’s Burger Shop - Napier boy’s imagination brings restaurant to life

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Seven-year-old Jett Simpson's imaginary burger shop became reality on Friday night, with a full menu and collectible cards from his drawings. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Napier 7-year-old Jett Simpson ran an imaginary restaurant in his bedroom using a toy kitchen.

It was perfect.

So his father Brad, in an act to make even the hardest of hearts melt, decided to make it into a real restaurant for his son.

Jett’s BuRGer

