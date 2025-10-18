Advertisement
On The Up: Hawke’s Bay’s three Findlay sisters off to Chile for hockey’s Junior World Cup

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Emma, Greer and Hannah Findlay, the possible history-making Hawke's Bay trio and former Taradale High School pupils pictured in their Junior Blacks Sticks kit ahead of the women's FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago in December.

Napier sisters Emma, Hannah and Greer Findlay have played a lot together on the Hawke’s Bay hockey production line.

Now they’re going global.

All of them have been named in the New Zealand squad for the FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile from December 1-13.

Already a , also in Santiago, and of this year’s senior women’s Black Sticks triumph at the Nations Cup in Poland in June, 21-year-old Emma Findlay is currently playing, in effect, as a fulltime professional in the England women’s Premier League, after featuring last month in the senior New Zealand side’s win over Australia in Darwin, securing a spot at the 2026 FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands next August.

