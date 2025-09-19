“Last year, when I was 15, I went overseas and I raced at the XTerra, which is an off-road triathlon World Champs in Italy. So that was a really special moment. The first time I’ve represented New Zealand.”
Now, as the youngest Hawke’s Bay athlete heading to Wollongong, his week is a mix of pool sessions, after-school runs, long weekend rides, and early alarms.
“I wake up at five,” he says.
“Outside of triathlon, I do water polo, I do debating at school, and I’m also juggling that with getting my pilot’s licence.”
Eliot will travel to Wollongong with his sport-enthusiast-family, including 18-year-old sister Sophie, and his father, Jeremy, who will race under the 45–49 male category.
Eliot says his dad is his “inspiration”.
The father-son duo trains together whenever they can.
“It’s got to a stage where I’m learning from him,” Jeremy said.
He previously raced the Ironman Worlds in 2010 and the 70.3 Worlds in Taupō last year.
“It’s a thrill to see your kids share the same passion and fulfilment from a sport that’s given me plenty of opportunity,” Jeremy says.
He has represented New Zealand over Olympic distance in 2009, 2012, and 2018.
Yule trains about 15 hours a week, fitting in four rides, four runs, and two swims around his work and family.
“I get up early Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4.45am to go swimming with my swim squad. I go straight to my day job as a Detective with the NZ Police. Those days I’m on my bike at 4.15pm to ride with my riding group ‘The Gangstas’.”
The draw card, he says, is community and longevity.
“Training with a group makes the process so much more enjoyable as your mates push you to your best,” he says.
“The only limiting factor is me ... I have my plan and stick to that rather than worry about what my competitors are doing. I visualise the whole race many times over beforehand, and stopping never comes into the picture.”