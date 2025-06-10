Hawke’s Bay District manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand Glen Varcoe said as of May 31, 2025, there were four volunteers at the age of 16, and 239 volunteers between the ages of 16 and 18 across the country.
He said the most common age group of new starters is between 25 and 34, followed by 15 to 24-year-olds.
“It’s rare for us to accept firefighters as young as 16, as we need to consider their wellbeing first.
“However, young people can bring energy and dedication, and often find they can use the skills they learn in other parts of their lives.”
