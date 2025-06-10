Tyler Parkinson, 16, has joined the Taradale Fire Brigade as a volunteer firefighter. Photo / Michaela Gower

He said throughout his childhood, he could tell when duty called his parents away, which inspired him to follow their lead.

“You know they have gone to a fire call because you hear them rushing out the door and cars going down the street - now to finally be doing that is a real good rush.”

Parkinson was required to complete the Fire and Emergency training course in Rotorua in March this year.

Since qualifying, Parkinson has attended his “first flame” a fire in some toetoe bushes near the Napier Golf Course, with both his parents.

“Adrenaline was pumping, you could feel the heat from the flames, and you just got stuck into it.

“It was a bit of a special moment to put out my first fire with Dad.”

Tyler Parkinson (left) with mum Nicole Parkinson, both became volunteers aged 16. Photo / Michaela Gower

Despite his young age, Parkinson said he felt confident in himself to attend different types of emergencies typically attended by firefighters.

“I’ve had heaps of support going through that recruitment process and even on calls, if I’m stuck, I’m always supported by everyone else on the truck.”

The year 12 Taradale High School student and football player said he is in the process of designing a plan with the school so that he can respond to emergencies if needed.

“Obviously, school is really important, so if I’m in class and maybe have a test, there is nothing I can do.”

He had even tried to recruit his friends to join the service, thrilling them with stories of training and emergencies.

“I always try to nudge them on to get involved - but they are all a bit scared, there are no takers yet.”

Parkinson’s mum Nicole, an officer within the Taradale Brigade, also joined the fire service aged 16 and said she had a high standard for her son, but of course was very proud.

“Tyler has trained, shown and proven himself, and is a natural - everything has rubbed off pretty well.”

Hawke’s Bay District manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand Glen Varcoe said as of May 31, 2025, there were four volunteers at the age of 16, and 239 volunteers between the ages of 16 and 18 across the country.

He said the most common age group of new starters is between 25 and 34, followed by 15 to 24-year-olds.

“It’s rare for us to accept firefighters as young as 16, as we need to consider their wellbeing first.

“However, young people can bring energy and dedication, and often find they can use the skills they learn in other parts of their lives.”

