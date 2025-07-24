Members of the Rezpect Dance Academy hold their medals proudly at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds World Championships in Dubai.

On The Up: Hawke’s Bay dance crew shine in 45C heat at Dubai dance competition

Members of the Rezpect Dance Academy hold their medals proudly at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds World Championships in Dubai.

A Hawke’s Bay dance crew have battled through 45C heat to stand on the dais at an international dance competition.

Rezpect Dance Academy, based in Hastings, went to Dubai to represent New Zealand at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds Dance Championships, the first official hip-hop dance competition to be held in the Emirate.

Director at Rezpect, Olivia Morrell, said her team represented Aotearoa with pride and delivered massive results on the world stage, with the crew’s six entries scoring two silver medals and one bronze, propelling New Zealand to second place in the overall medal tally at the event.

“We are incredibly proud of the way our young people represented both on and off the stage,” Morrell said.