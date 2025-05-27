The Virsa Heritage Music Festival is a free community event at Toitoi in Hastings on Saturday, June 21, taking united people of all backgrounds through an evening of Sufi music, Ghazals and Punjabi folk melodies and vibrant cultural performances from other cultures living in Hawke’s Bay.

Syed Khurram Iqbal from the Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association said after the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019, misinformation spread very easily and he is doing all he can to make sure it stops.

“We are living in peace and harmony in Hawke’s Bay,” Iqbal said.

“Let’s show this unity to the wider community, to the world that New Zealand is united, that we are enjoying life in New Zealand and we are not allowing the penetration of international politics here.”

Mohindar Nagra from the Hawke’s Bay Indian Community said it’s important to get all communities together, especially in time of war and fighting, to share in each other company and cultures.

“We have no bad feelings towards anyone,” he said.

“We have good friends and families and that’s why we are having this concert – to get communities from around Hawke’s Bay together.

“We are always here for the Pakistan community and they are always there for us, helping each other. Nobody wants to fight.”

