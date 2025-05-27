Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: Hawke’s Bay concert unites Indian and Pakistan communities

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Syed Khurram Iqbal from Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association (left) embraces Mohindar Nagra from the Hawke's Bay Indian Community. Photo / Jack Riddell

Syed Khurram Iqbal from Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association (left) embraces Mohindar Nagra from the Hawke's Bay Indian Community. Photo / Jack Riddell

Two communities in serious conflict elsewhere in the world have come together in Hawke’s Bay in an effort for peace.

On April 22, an attack by militants in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, for which India blamed Pakistan.

What followed in the weeks afterwards was an armed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today