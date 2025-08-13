Now, the well-rounded festival is really on a roll.
It’s in the running to be crowned New Zealand’s Favourite Event at the 2025 New Zealand Event Awards, with the public asked to vote for their pick for the country’s best event.
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was thrilled to be in the running for the country’s best event, and was also glad to be in contention for Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event of the Year and Local Government Event of the Year in this year’s awards.
“The revitalisation of our city centre to attract business and support the local economy has been a top priority for our council, and events like this, which brought about 5000 people from near and far into the city, help us achieve that,” Hazlehurst said.
“This success of this event was built on strong partnerships and storytelling that resonated with the Hastings community, tapping into our history and our shared love for the humble meatball, with a modern twist.”
Voting for New Zealand’s Favourite Event Award is open until Sunday, August 17 at 6pm on the New Zealand Event Awards website.
Hazlehurst said the council was already thinking further ahead.
“We’re looking forward to doing it all again next year,” she said.
The Hastings Meatball Festival will be returning in March 2026, with the date to be confirmed shortly.