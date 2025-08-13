Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Hastings Meatball Festival up for national event honours

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

An estimated 4500 to 5000 people headed to the Hastings CBD for the inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival.

An estimated 4500 to 5000 people headed to the Hastings CBD for the inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival.

A new Hastings festival proved to be so popular it could even be named the country’s best event of the year.

The inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival, held on March 14, had renowned chefs battling it out for the best ball in the city, and punters went crazy for the offerings.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save