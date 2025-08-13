An estimated 4500 to 5000 people headed to the Hastings CBD for the inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival.

On The Up: Hastings Meatball Festival up for national event honours

A new Hastings festival proved to be so popular it could even be named the country’s best event of the year.

The inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival, held on March 14, had renowned chefs battling it out for the best ball in the city, and punters went crazy for the offerings.

Around 5000 people attended the festival, with 32% coming from outside the Hastings district and 3.5% from outside Hawke’s Bay.

There were 30 different meatball creations from 22 “meatballers” to choose from, with 15,000 meatballs selling in just three hours.