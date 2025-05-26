Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On the Up: Hastings IronMāori Marae Wero 2025 - three brothers with six hip replacements between them tackle challenge

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The new video streaming show will be available on the NZ Herald website and YouTube.

The three Hamilton brothers have had six hip replacements between them, and those hips are getting lips talking.

The brothers - who also have 21 grandchildren between them to be proud of - completed the IronMāori Marae Wero challenge in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Representing Rangiahua Marae situated near Wairoa, 76-year-old Te Huia Bill Hamilton swam 500m, 70-year-old Keith Ruawai-Hamilton cycled 20km, and 72-year-old Brian Ruawai-Hamilton ran 5km.

“We called ourselves the hippy happy Hamiltons,” Te Huia said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Keith Ruawai-Hamilton (left), Brian Ruawai-Hamilton, and Te Huia Bill Hamilton took part in the IronMāori challenge.
Keith Ruawai-Hamilton (left), Brian Ruawai-Hamilton, and Te Huia Bill Hamilton took part in the IronMāori challenge.

Te Huia said he was happy and proud to have completed his part of the team challenge at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Sunday, despite at times in the lead up wanting to give up.

“It was pretty hard for an old fella like me,” Te Huia said.

He said previously he had watched family compete, but it was different to participate rather than just support from the sidelines.

The three decided it was a good idea to attempt the challenge in March after seeing an advertisement, and since then, they had spurred each other along with their training efforts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We pulled each other through it, we are lucky as brothers, we get on pretty well, and we take the time to try and do things together.”

Te Huia, who’d got into swimming for exercise, said he went to Keith with the plan when he saw he had bought an e-bike.

Together, they roped Brian in on the idea and worked to make it a reality.

“The only swimming I had done prior to this was with a snorkel and fins and chasing after kaimoana,” Te Huia said.

Te Huia said Brian described his run as a shuffle and Keith got off the bike and said: “who was the dumb bugger that said we should do this”.

They ultimately crossed the finish line together at the end.

He said they had a “chuckle” about their age, but were impressed to not be the oldest competitors.

“I told Brian and Keith I was going to take a calendar to time us, not a stopwatch.”

The trio had “semi-planned” to take part next year, and suggested that more people should take part in the event.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today