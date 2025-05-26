Keith Ruawai-Hamilton (left), Brian Ruawai-Hamilton, and Te Huia Bill Hamilton took part in the IronMāori challenge.

Te Huia said he was happy and proud to have completed his part of the team challenge at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Sunday, despite at times in the lead up wanting to give up.

“It was pretty hard for an old fella like me,” Te Huia said.

He said previously he had watched family compete, but it was different to participate rather than just support from the sidelines.

The three decided it was a good idea to attempt the challenge in March after seeing an advertisement, and since then, they had spurred each other along with their training efforts.

“We pulled each other through it, we are lucky as brothers, we get on pretty well, and we take the time to try and do things together.”

Te Huia, who’d got into swimming for exercise, said he went to Keith with the plan when he saw he had bought an e-bike.

Together, they roped Brian in on the idea and worked to make it a reality.

“The only swimming I had done prior to this was with a snorkel and fins and chasing after kaimoana,” Te Huia said.

Te Huia said Brian described his run as a shuffle and Keith got off the bike and said: “who was the dumb bugger that said we should do this”.

They ultimately crossed the finish line together at the end.

He said they had a “chuckle” about their age, but were impressed to not be the oldest competitors.

“I told Brian and Keith I was going to take a calendar to time us, not a stopwatch.”

The trio had “semi-planned” to take part next year, and suggested that more people should take part in the event.

