Wiremu Manaena and Nane Araia at the Camberley Fitness Pod in Kirkpatrick Park. Photo / Jack Riddell
If you’re looking for infectious good vibes and a friendly community to exercise with, head to the Hastings suburb of Camberley.
Fitness instructor Nane Araia and her partner Wiremu Manaena are taking crowds of happy people of all backgrounds, ages, shapes, and sizes through a selection of workouts twice dailyeach weekday – for free.
Araia left school at 14 and spent close to two decades working in a factory before enrolling in the New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4) at EIT at 45.
Among those working out is full-time mum of five Shanaea Sanders, who recently relocated to Hastings from Gisborne.
Since working out with Araia, Sanders said her life has improved.
“I’m waking up with a better mindset, I don’t bring myself down when I’m looking in the mirror – I’m actually proud of what I’m looking like because I know it’s a work in progress and Nane always makes sure that she’s real about every single thing,” she said.
“Also, being around home, being happier, and my kids can see it on me. It’s a really positive impact on my life.
“It’s actually helped my mental health push boundaries, like if you know what I mean, and think where I can implement this into other people’s lives.”
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Britain, Germany, and New Zealand.