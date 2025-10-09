“Just to even pass, honestly. I couldn’t even have cared if it was 51%. That 1% would have meant everything to me.”

After completing EIT in 2024, Araia and Manaena brought their passion for health and fitness back to their community with a new pod in Camberley.

The pod initiative provides free community exercise classes from a portable shipping container and was set up in 2020 by cousins Levi Armstrong and Whare Timu.

For Araia and Manaena, establishing a pod just metres from where she grew up is deeply personal.

“For me and my partner, giving back to a community that we love and we grew up in means everything to us,” she said.

“It makes it more special to give back to people that we grew up around, and we get to come back and play where we were 5 years old.”

Nane Araia leading an afternoon fitness class at the Camberley Fitness Pod at Kirkpatrick Park. Photo / Jack Riddell

Each weekday, Araia and Manaena are at the pod at Kirkpatrick at 9.10am and 5pm to train whoever shows up for half an hour or so, totally for free.

When Hawke’s Bay Today arrived for the afternoon workout, about 35 people had gathered in their workout gear to train with the couple.

“That’s quite small, we’re normally up in the 40s,” Araia said.

But she still wants more.

“Give me 100 people each session, I want to be challenged,” she said.

“And it’s not just for Camberley residents, we’ve called it Hawke’s Bay and wider. We have people come from Havelock North, Maraenui, Flaxmere, Mahora, and Raureka.

“If they show up for me, I’ll show up for them.”

During the class, the group is split up into clusters and Araia shouts out instruction and encouragement, while Manaena helps people with injuries or disabilities get their exercise in.

Shanaea Sanders at the Camberley Fitness Pod in Kirkpatrick Park. Photo / Jack Riddell

Among those working out is full-time mum of five Shanaea Sanders, who recently relocated to Hastings from Gisborne.

Since working out with Araia, Sanders said her life has improved.

“I’m waking up with a better mindset, I don’t bring myself down when I’m looking in the mirror – I’m actually proud of what I’m looking like because I know it’s a work in progress and Nane always makes sure that she’s real about every single thing,” she said.

“Also, being around home, being happier, and my kids can see it on me. It’s a really positive impact on my life.

“It’s actually helped my mental health push boundaries, like if you know what I mean, and think where I can implement this into other people’s lives.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Britain, Germany, and New Zealand.