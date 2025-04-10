Kylah-Jay underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and an amputation after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects soft tissues, at age 14.

“My experience definitely changed me as a person, but I think it changed me for the better,” Kylah-Jay said.

“When you go through experiences like that, you kind of see the world a lot differently than how it is.

“I see the world with a lot more gratitude because I’m thankful that I’m still here today, and it’s just made me a kinder and a more understanding person, because you never know what someone is truly going through.”

Kylah-Jay spent more than a year away from school during treatment and recovery. However, she is now proudly cancer-free and completing her Year 13 studies.

“We wanted to raise awareness and money, not just for the people going through it, but for their whānau too. It’s something that impacts everyone.”

The Relay For Life is a fundraising event for the Cancer Society that gives the chance to celebrate people who have or have had cancer and the people who care for them, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and fight back by raising awareness and funds.

Karamū High School Year 13 community leader and cancer survivor Kylah-Jay Garrett-Naera. Photo / Jack Riddell

Kylah-Jay said organising and taking part in the relay was a way to feel connected, both to the cause and to others.

“Events like this make me feel a little more normal,” she said.

“It reminds me that I’m not alone.”

Kylah-Jay said she was proud of what she and her fellow students had achieved and the message it sent.

“We’re supporting something bigger than ourselves,” she said.

Karamū High School Year 13 community leaders Kylah-Jay Garrett-Naera (left), Taylor Bevan and Bella Bridson with teacher Cheryl Brownlee (second left) at this year’s Relay for Life.

Fellow organiser Bella Bridson has family members battling the disease.

“It is really cool to see everyone coming together for a shared cause. It makes me feel really proud of our school.”

Principal Dionne Thomas said the event resonated with the school staff.

“The way our school embraced this event reflects our value of manaakitanga. Everyone gave generously. It was a beautiful show of compassion and unity.”

Kylah-Jay’s next challenge once she has completed Year 13 is to go to university to complete a primary teaching course.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.