“When I came home after my surgery, I started paying more attention to my surroundings,” Waihaki told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“I just noticed a lot of rubbish and drains on my way home back to Mahia ... So, I jumped on the side of the road and started cleaning.”

With no job at the time, Waihaki dedicated himself fully to cleaning up his community.

Over a year, he single-handedly removed an estimated four tonnes of rubbish from Mahia and the surrounding areas.

Even after returning to work, he continued his efforts, now spending about five hours a week collecting and sorting waste.

“I just take a sack, pick up what I can, and recycle whatever is possible,” he says.

He ensures that recyclable materials meet proper standards by washing and separating them before disposal.

Waihaki said the most common rubbish that people leave behind is energy drink cans, but he has also come across some unexpected finds, like a piece of polystyrene that had been mowed into a thousand pieces.

A glimpse at the piles of rubbish Waihaki often removes from Mahia.

While the Wairoa District Council initially provided bags for collection, Waihaki has operated independently for the past five years.

His impact goes beyond physical clean-ups. His advocacy has also influenced community members.

“When I started, I made some signs saying, ‘Please don’t litter’, but they weren’t steady. Then, I was approached by a local couple that funded the signs for me.”

He has put four signs across the region.

However, he hopes for more hands-on involvement.

“Not many [people] have really jumped on, a lot of them just say, ‘thank you for picking it up, Dave’, but they don’t come out and help me pick it up,” Waihaki said.

“The rubbish isn’t mine, but this is our home.”

Waihaki’s handmade sign (left) and the upgraded sign funded by a local couple.

His efforts don’t go unseen, though.

His Facebook group, where he shares his mission and adventures daily, has over 1000 members.

In October 2022, he was awarded the Tidy Kiwi Volunteer of the Month by the not-for-profit organisation Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

Waihaki has also been inspiring the new generation through speeches in local schools.

His 9-year-old daughter, Jayda, has embraced his mission, often cleaning up rubbish at her school and during family beach outings.

“She does it all the time. She is very thorough and always talks about it,” Waihaki says.

“If she picks up something, she says ‘I’m glad I got this, because then it wouldn’t harm any sea creatures.’ She has got a real passion for it.”

Waihaki (right), his 9-year-old daughter Jayda, and his fiancee, Kimberly Hook, cleaning up the beach together.

For Waihaki, change begins with small actions. He encourages people to carry a rubbish bag in their car and be mindful of their purchases.

“I’ve been doing it for six years, and I really need our community’s help,” he says.

“If we all take a little responsibility, we can make a big difference. We can all help. We just need to start.”