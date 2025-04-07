Even after returning to work, he continued his efforts, now spending about five hours a week collecting and sorting waste.
“I just take a sack, pick up what I can, and recycle whatever is possible,” he says.
He ensures that recyclable materials meet proper standards by washing and separating them before disposal.
Waihaki said the most common rubbish that people leave behind is energy drink cans, but he has also come across some unexpected finds, like a piece of polystyrene that had been mowed into a thousand pieces.
While the Wairoa District Council initially provided bags for collection, Waihaki has operated independently for the past five years.
His impact goes beyond physical clean-ups. His advocacy has also influenced community members.
“When I started, I made some signs saying, ‘Please don’t litter’, but they weren’t steady. Then, I was approached by a local couple that funded the signs for me.”
He has put four signs across the region.
However, he hopes for more hands-on involvement.
“Not many [people] have really jumped on, a lot of them just say, ‘thank you for picking it up, Dave’, but they don’t come out and help me pick it up,” Waihaki said.