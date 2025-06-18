“This was their first ever strongman competition, and to be the first champion is pretty special,” Mihaere said.

Jarna Mihaere pulled a bus during the strongman competition in Samoa.

The 27-year-old took on 16 other athletes who ranged in weight from 120kg to 210kgs - Mihaere weighs 165kg.

“I’m a massive guy, but over there I just looked normal and average - I felt small next to some of those boys.”

He said massage therapists were on hand to help support the athletes, and the heat, with temperatures in the 30s, was an unexpected challenge.

“We are used to the cold here in New Zealand ... we would just be sitting there dripping sweat.”

Mihaere said he also had to be mentally fit to tackle the challenges.

“A lot of it’s mental, as soon as you have a little bit of doubt, you are never going to lift that weight.

“You really had to zone in and get angry and hype yourself up.”

He said training in the lead-up to the Samoa event included a focus inside and outside the gym.

“We were pulling trucks in training, which is pretty crazy when you talk about it.”

Jarna Mihaere said he had to be physically and mentally strong to take on the challenges.

He said to do this he was connected to a harness attached to a bus, and he pulled on a rope that was attached to a ute in front of them.

Mihaere said his favourite event to compete in was lifting Atlas stones, and the heaviest he had lifted to date was 208kg.

He said he tried to eat as much as he could before competing with three meals a day (plus snacks in between) and even two dinners the night before a competition.

“I don’t count calories, but I would assume it’s heaps.”

Breakfast typically includes six eggs and cereal, along with a sandwich or burger for lunch and typically a curry or meal that included rice for dinner.

Mihaere is a youth mentor for Ngāti Kahungunu in Dannevirke and uses his gym work to help connect with them.

“I use the gym as a base to talk and engage with them and through that I want to show the boys, especially from a small town, we are capable of achieving great things.”

He said he enjoyed his job and hoped he could inspire youngsters he worked with to join in on strongman competitions.

“I try and be a positive role model and support and engage with them.”

Mihaere said he is now eyeing the Extinct Games strongman competition in Singapore after receiving an invitation, as well as a New Zealand competition in September.

