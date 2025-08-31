Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Community builds a new library for flood-hit Ōmāhu School

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Ōmāhu School was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ōmāhu School was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

After the flood comes rebirth.

When Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the small rural settlement of Ōmāhu in the Hastings district in February 2023, the local school was among the hardest-hit places, with floodwaters almost destroying every building on the school grounds.

Amid the devastation, the school’s library building and collection

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save