Omarunui makes best use of methane

Omarunui Landfill site foreman Don Clarke (left) shows Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule the gas wells where captured methane gas is pumped to the onsite power station. Photo / Warren Buckland

A "brilliant" initiative which turns methane gas into electricity could prove to be a winner for the Hastings District Council and Pioneer Energy.

The Omarunui Landfill, owned by the Hastings District Council and the Napier City Council, is the site of a plant which generates electricity from the methane, which is a by-product of burying rubbish in a landfill. The resulting electricity is sold back into the grid, helping to secure the region's supply.

The gas to electricity initiative, a partnership between Hastings District Council and Pioneer Energy, has been named a finalist in the Renewable Energy category in this year's EECA Awards. The awards celebrate excellence in innovation in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said the joint venture was seen as a very successful model, and being a finalist meant the landfill was on the leading edge of future opportunities.

"It has gone incredibly well, and is generating electricity while reducing greenhouse gases which is the main aim," he said.