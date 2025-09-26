This year’s host is Ouepoto Station, owned and farmed by the Eagles family.

Chloe Hill, president of the Omakere School and Community Association, said the event was “a beloved” annual tradition.

The working farm is part of the trail's charm.

“And it’s only getting better.

“It’s a rare chance to walk through a working farm, complete with bouncing spring lambs and calves.

“Each step you take helps fund the Omakere School town bus and supports our vibrant local community.”

The scenic trail, run as part of the district’s Spring Fling Festival, welcomes all ages and abilities, and caters to competitive runners and leisurely walkers, with an 8km or 13km option.

Surf and turf are both on offer at the school fundraiser.

At the finish line, walkers are rewarded with lunch and festivities, including live music, market stalls and drinks.

The Omakere Coastal Hill Country Walk & Trail Run is at 631 Gibraltar Rd, Aramoana, on Saturday, October 18, from 8am-5pm.

Tickets available at eventfinda.co.nz