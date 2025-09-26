Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Omakere Coastal Walk: A rare shot at a stunning spring stroll

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Omakere Coastal Hill Country Walk opens gates on private land for a once-in-a-lifetime wander.

Omakere Coastal Hill Country Walk opens gates on private land for a once-in-a-lifetime wander.

The Pacific Ocean is best viewed from a Central Hawke’s Bay hilltop.

That’s what Omakere locals reckon. They’re biased. But it’s hard to argue.

The views atop the historic sheep and beef stations along this coast are the stuff of postcards: rustic, sparkling, blue-green expanses.

Pastoral pedestrians enjoy the sights and smells of coastal CHB.
Pastoral pedestrians enjoy the sights and smells of coastal CHB.

Omakere School and its community

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save