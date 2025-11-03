Omahu win third rugby league title in a row as 2000 fans flock to historic Clive ground

Tamatea bounced back with two tries, both converted by standoff JB Thompson, to make it 14-12 at halftime, and while never hitting the lead figured in an exciting last quarter, with the score 26-20, Tamatea on attack and extra time beckoning.
Omahu struck back with loose forward Jordan Thompson-Dunn scoring the last try, near the posts.
Omahu’s other tries went to prop Witere Kupa and a second to Koroi. Tamatea’s tries went to Thompson, hooker Rukutai Craig, fullback Keanu Hutana and wing Chase Gillies.
It was a third win for Omahu captain Bronson Hokianga and several of his team. He was particularly pleased with the foundation set by the forwards, who included former Hawke’s Bay Magpies rugby union midfield back Billy Ropiha in the second row.