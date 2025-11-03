Advertisement
Omahu win third rugby league title in a row as 2000 fans flock to historic Clive ground

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Omahu Huia start the celebrations after a third Hawke's Bay rugby league premiership title in a row. Photo / Doug Laing

More than 2000 people flocked to one of Hawke’s Bay’s original rugby league venues for the 2025 finals on Saturday.

The eight matches were held at Farndon Park, Clive, where rugby league was first played about 1910.

Omahu Huia won the premier title for a third (over three different opponents) with a six-tries-to-four, 32-20 victory over Tamatea Arikinui.

