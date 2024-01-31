The days of reckoning are drawing closer for Hawke’s Bay sprinter Georgia Hulls who next week starts what she calls her “first serious Olympics effort”.

Specifically, it’s a bid to be part of a possible record New Zealand athletics Olympic Games contingent in Paris on July 26-August 11.

And sprinting is a big part of it, with Hulls now alongside major rival Rosie Elliott, from Christchurch, as they train together in Auckland hoping to both be at the starting line at the bend off the back straight when the 200 metres heats are on August 4.

Their star act was in Christchurch on February 19 last year when both broke the national women’s 200 metres record – Elliott claiming the record with 22.81sec and Hulls running 22.84sec, compared with the World Athletics 2024 qualifying entry standard of 22.57sec.

“It’s awesome to be along for the ride,” Hulls said on Wednesday from Auckland, to where many of the names, including Hobbs, from Taranaki, have gravitated for the best of the training opportunities, at the AUT Millennium fitness centre at Rosedale, North Shore, and with coach James Mortimer.

The Kiwi sprint queens all on one stage in Hastings in 2020 - from left Rosie Elliott, Zoe Hobbs and Hawke's Bay's own Georgia Hulls. Photo / NZME

With two World Championships’ and close to 10 years of international experience behind her, the path to a dream starts at the Adelaide Invitational on February 10, and has a rapid-fire kick with the invitation-only Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne five days later, and the Christchurch international meeting on February 24.

“I wouldn’t normally choose to races three weeks in a row like that,” said Hulls who on January 20 was at the Potts Classic, at which the now former Havelock North High School pupil first ran in 2012.

But, proudly still “running for” the Hastings Athletics Club, she didn’t compete, saying she wasn’t “quite ready”, although she now is and hopes that by the end of February she will have locked-in what’s needed for games selection, which is based on a 50/50 split of those getting the qualifying standard of 22.57sec, or attaining a ranking high-enough on a World Athletics points scale to make a field limited to 48.

If it doesn’t happen within those three meetings, which are all approved meetings for ranking points, there will still be the defence of her New Zealand championships title in Wellington on March 1-3, the Australian championships in Adelaide on April 11-19, and other opportunities abroad.

Among the New Zealand athletes with qualifying entry standards to their names is US-based Hawke’s Bay runner George Beamish, in both the 5000 metres and the 3000 metres steeplechase, but at this stage targeting the jumps event.

The others are Hobbs, Sam Tanner (1500 metres), Hamish Kerr (high jump), Jacko Gill (shot put), Tom Walsh (shot put), Camille Buscomb (marathon), Eliza McCartney (pole vault), and Maddi Wesche (shot put).

But along with Hulls and Elliott there is a range of others still waiting to put their best foot forward, including hurdler Portia Bing, 2023 World championships discus finalist Connor Bell, Birmingham Commonwealth Games women’s pole vault bronze medallist Imogen Ayris and third pole vault hope Olivia McTaggart.

Training up to seven days a week, but with “days off” on Wednesday and Sundays, Hulls’ international competition, dating back to the World youth championships in Colombia in 2015, when her parents sold their home to help fund the trip and make sure they could be there to watch.

Georgia Hulls claiming a national secondary schools championships 100 metres title in Whanganui in 2014.

While the New Zealand Olympic Committee has tough standards of its own – prioritising those with potential-to-likely to-16 finishes, Hulls is confident of further progression, believing she “will qualify” and saying the Christchurch meeting seems to be placed about the right time for the best conditions.

Over the last three years she’s lowered her PB by 1.15 seconds, from 23.99sec at the end of 2020, to 23.35sec at the end of 2021, to 23.17sec at the end of 2022, through the magic moment of going under 23 seconds 12 months ago.

It doesn’t come without a lot of help, her parents having sold their home to help her, there’s been a Napier benefactor who’s been with her most of “the ride” and there are sponsors, with the only sports funding being that which goes with being “invited”, or selected.