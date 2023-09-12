Set to transform the Toitoi Opera House stage into a moana (ocean) through the art of storytelling, UPU connects islands and people with verses drawn from the works.

Audiences at the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival are set to be swept away by the mesmerising power of Oceanic poetry as UPU, a captivating production curated by award-winning poet Grace Iwashita-Taylor and directed by Fasitua Amosa, makes its grand entrance.

Earning accolades at Auckland’s Basement and Q Theatres and the sell-out run at the Auckland Arts Festival and Kia Mau Festival in Wellington in June 2021, UPU is poised to become a highlight of the festival, thanks to its inclusion in the Performing Arts Network of New Zealand (Pannz) touring programme.

UPU showcases the talents of seven esteemed Tagata Moana actors: Maiava Nathaniel Lees (known for The Matrix Reloaded), Mia Blake (The Tattooist), Ana Corbett (Totally Completely Fine), Shadon Meredith (King Lear), James Maeva (Mortal Kombat), Nicola Kāwana (One Lane Bridge), and Nora Aati (Duck Rockers). Together, they bring to life nearly 40 Oceanic texts, weaving a powerful narrative that transcends boundaries.

Set to transform the Toitoi Opera House stage into a moana (ocean) through the art of storytelling, UPU connects islands and people with verses drawn from the works of renowned poets such as Albert Wendt, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, Karlo Mila, Selina Tusitala Marsh, Hone Tuwhare, and Craig Santos Perez.

The poetry encompasses a wide range of themes, including colonisation, family, love, religion, and the profound impact of climate change on the people of the Pacific.

UPU forges deep connections and leaves a lasting impact on its audiences.

Director Fasitua Amosa, renowned for his roles in New Zealand films and television series, including NBC’s Young Rock, sees UPU as a tribute to the Māori and Pacific literature pioneers who paved the way for their stories.

He says UPU is a pathway towards “our Māori and Pacific literature pioneers who have paved a way for our stories in the past, retold and relived in the present, so that we can collectively work together on how our stories progress forward in the future”.

Curator Grace Iwashita-Taylor, author of poetry collections Afakasi Speaks and Full Broken Bloom, and the play My Own Darling, expressed her excitement about the production.

To ensure UPU is accessible to all, Audio Described Aotearoa and Pannz are proud to partner once again to provide touch tours and audio-described (AD) performances of UPU for the low-vision community in Hawke’s Bay.

Full booking details for the AD performances will be made available on the booking websites in due course.

The Details

What: UPU

Where: Opera House, Toitoi-Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hastings

When: Saturday, October 28, 7pm, as part of Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival

Tickets: https://www.hbaf.co.nz/whats-on/in-the-festival/attend/155



