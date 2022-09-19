Objects thrown at Hawke's Bay police while they pursued young alleged burglars

The car was down to just three working tyres as police chased it from Hastings to Napier. Photo / NZME

Police say a group of youths threw objects at them during a dramatic police chase around Hawke's Bay which continued for several kilometres after the car was spiked.

Police on Tuesday revealed more details about Monday's pursuit around Napier and Hastings, which began after reports of break-ins.

A police spokeswoman said police first received reports just before 1am on Monday that a vehicle, which was reported stolen from a Napier address, was being used by a group of offenders to break into a commercial property in Emerson St, Napier.

The spokeswoman said they appeared to have taken a number of items shortly before another commercial premises on Emerson St was broken into and also had items taken.

CCTV footage later showed the same vehicle was used in this burglary.

The spokeswoman said police then received reports of the same vehicle leaving a business in Hastings, which another spokeswoman said was on Market St South, at about 2.40am.

Police began a pursuit through Hastings, with the occupants throwing objects out of the vehicle at police.

"The vehicle was spiked on Tomoana Rd, Hastings, and the vehicle lost its left rear tyre, but continued to Napier, where it was eventually stopped by police and three youths and a 19-year-old were taken into custody without incident," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the 19-year-old and two of the youths are due to reappear in court next month, while the third youth was referred to Youth Aid.

The spokeswoman said the majority of the stolen property had been recovered.

Hawke's Bay's area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said the arrests were an example of the commitment police had to reducing crime.

"We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community, and it will not be tolerated," Inspector James said.



"It's important we all remain vigilant to help ensure the safety and security of our local retailers and the whole community."

Police encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to police by calling 105 or 111, if it's happening now.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.