Obituary: Napier's Ion Brown, the man who became the New Zealand Army's artist

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Napier artist Ion Brown with a gallery wall of his paintings in 2003. Photo / NZME

Ion George Brown

(October 5, 1942-June 18, 2021)

A memorial service will be held on Saturday for former NZ Army artist Ion Brown who died in Napier last week, aged 78.

A World War II

