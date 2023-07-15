Hohepa Mei Tatere OBE has died, aged 91.

Tararua District lost a much-loved and honoured member of the community when Hohepa Mei Tatere died recently at the age of 91.

His service at St John’s Anglican Church on King’s Birthday weekend was massively attended – a symbol of the deep respect in which the man was held.

Hepa was remembered for the huge number of ways he contributed to the wellbeing of whānau, the community, education, sport, church as well as service and other organisations he interacted with along the way.

Forty years in education from a start at Ratana Pa through Aohanga Māori School, Taumaranui Primary to Woodville Primary to a deputy principal role at Dannevirke South before moving into advisory roles resulted in his influencing a lot of youngsters with his genial, relaxed and caring approach to teaching.

In local government, he served as Dannevirke Borough councillor and deputy mayor before moving on to deputy mayor of Dannevirke District Council and then as a Tararua District councillor from 1989 to 1995.

In sport, he was Hawke’s Bay Rugby Committee and local sub-union delegate as well as chairman of the Aotea Rugby Club, also being involved in the local golf club as president and chairman of the Southern Hawke’s Bay Māori Golf Association.

Hepa received the Order of Meritorious Service OMS from the Dannevirke St John’s Vestry for his many roles in the Church.

He played roles in organisations like the Dannevirke Lions Club, Rawhiti Freemason Lodge and South School Jubilee Committee, helping set up organisations like CYPS and helping manage farm corporations like Owahanga.

All of the above earned Hepa a NZ OBE but this meritorious honour merely reflects his community role.

Above all, Hepa was a family man, he and his wife Rene raised three children and accumulated many mokopuna who were his focus, especially later in life.

The importance of this can only be illustrated adequately by an ode written and presented by his nephew Brian Paewai at his service:

An Ode to Hohepa Mei Tatere.

Uncle Hepa passed on last week,

“Pegged out,” that’s what he would say.

We cried, we laughed, we remembered

He was different!

Young Hep threw his shoes in the bush, where they belonged

He belonged to the Makirikiri shoeless mob

He belonged to us, he was different!

Carved a track in a deep dark forest

Rawhiti Free Mason Lodge, that mob

Education too, I’ve been everywhere man

South School, Sir! What mode of transport today?

The Jeep? The Model T Ford? Harley maybe?

Darn it’s the little red Barn, that’s his favourite.

No it’s not, Aunty Rene, she’s the one, the only one

The ticket, the rock ... Mum - He’ll miss her

and that ratbag mob Richard, Denise, Brenda

and those mokos too.

Mob, club, which club? Dannevirke Golf Club - in the GUR

Out of the rough, into the rough

Dannevirke Borough Council, Dannevirke District Council, Tararua District Council

What’s in a name?

Deputy principal, deputy mayor, should have been mayor

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

“Donga” he called it, OMS too, cut a deep track did Uncle Hepa

Laid to rest on King’s Birthday weekend.

There’s a name - King Heps!

Committee after committee after committee

Komiti! where the two streams mingle and merge, Ngaawapūrua.

Where the waters conversation occurs, it mingles, it swirls, it merges and the new river is born

That’s Uncle Hepa, mingling, merging, new beginnings

Slightly bigger, slightly stronger, slightly better

Komiti after komiti after komiti

And next time you swim at Wai Splash

Just remember

He added the Wai – Why? Because he was different

He made a difference, he made a difference to all of us

“Farewell old friend,” some would say

“What took you so long Tatere?” - Uncle Barry would say

“Thank you Uncle Hepa” - that’s what I want to say, “Thank you for being different

Thank you for cutting a track, thank you for letting the light in

and making our district, our world a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger

Thank you Uncle Hepa for making our place a little bit better for us all.

Rere atu rā e te kopara iti, rere atu ki te kāuru o te kahikatea, ki te kahuitanga o te hunga wairua,

Haere, haere, haere atu rā.”



