Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Obituary: Former Napier deputy mayor dies, aged 92

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Ian Dick, pictured in 2013, a former deputy mayor of Napier. He died on Friday, aged 92. Photo / NZME

Ian Dick, pictured in 2013, a former deputy mayor of Napier. He died on Friday, aged 92. Photo / NZME

Ian Morice Dick

(May 5, 1933 – May 30, 2025)

Popular and highlyregarded former Deputy Mayor of Napier Ian Dick died on Friday, aged 92.

Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, he, other family members, and their mother, emigrated to New Zealand progressively in the years after the death of their father

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today