Bonnie Bodley, with Major Richard Short, at the last Anzac Day dawn service. Bonnie attended every Anzac service.

Ivan (Bonnie) Bodley’s son Ivan reckons his dad felt it was his duty and service to fallen mates to live his own life to the fullest.

Bonnie, who died on August 10, was believed to have been the last veteran of World War II known to the Dannevirke and Districts RSA.

Speaking during the eulogy at the funeral service yesterday, Ivan spoke of his father’s service in the army, which he joined in 1940, following his two older brothers.

Bonnie went on to active service in the Solomon Islands and Green Island, then the Middle East and Italy before returning home.

“After this return, he attended every Anzac Day service.”

Ivan said his dad never really liked talking about those war years to his children.

“We knew it had shaped him as a person. I don’t think we ever really understood the full extent of what Dad experienced in the war.”

Bonnie’s daughter Meryl Wadsworth read a message from her husband John, who couldn’t be at the service.

“He was a very trusted, respected and cherished friend for over 50 years. It is with a heavy heart and a tear in my eye that I say farewell, friend, and rest in peace.”

Bonnie was born in Napier Hospital on November 2, 1920. His parents lived in the Hawke’s Bay settlement of Te Pohue.

His grandfather built the school, the sawmill and owned the hotel.

“No wonder Te Pohue was known then as Bodley Town,” Meryl said.

His nickname, Bonnie, came from the fact he was such a “bonny baby”.

“He never really did like that name himself, but it just seemed to grow on him.”

Bonnie was awarded life membership of the RSA, along with friend Johnny Bray, in 2020. Behind is then national vice-President Bob (Bukit) Hill.

The family moved to 15 Cole St, Dannevirke in 1925 and the house remained in the family until 1981.

Meryl said despite the Great Depression, her father considered his childhood as one of the happiest times of his life.

“He had brothers and sisters to play with, was never on his own, had empty paddocks to play in with all the other kids around town.

“He can’t remember going hungry and he broke the law only once when he raided the orchards, bringing fruit home for his mum to cook.”

He attended Dannevirke North school, where he recalled going to school barefoot sometimes, because of the extreme poverty of the time.

He attended high school, but at 14 he was told by the principal they had a job for him and he began working at Mills’ Garage, training to be a mechanic, his daughter Janice Jackson said.

She said working conditions were tough and there were no toilet breaks. He earned 15 shillings a week, which went straight to his mother.

At age 58, Bonnie was made redundant and he went on to work in a number of jobs, including as a groundskeeper for St Joseph’s school.

He continued to maintain a relationship with the parish for the rest of his life.

After his return from the war, he met his future wife Lorraine at a dance. The couple married in 1954 and raised seven children. One of them, David, died at the age of 23.

Lorraine died in 2010 at 84.

Denise McGregor said Bonnie’s biggest love was his veggie garden and he continued to work on it until his health and age meant he couldn’t keep up with the work.

It was for that reason that vegetables from her husband’s garden were on top of the coffin during the service.

As Bonnie’s coffin was taken out of the church, the RSA formed a guard of honour, in recognition of Bonnie’s military service.

He was buried in the RSA section of the Mangatera Cemetery.