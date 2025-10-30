Advertisement
NZ’s most haunted theatre? Paranormal tales from Hawke’s Bay Opera House

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Andrea Taaffe inside the Hastings Opera House at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, which she believes to be haunted. Photo / Rafaella Melo

It’s widely believed (among those who believe in ghosts) that theatres are hot spots of paranormal activity.

From the Drury Lane Ghost at London’s Theatre Royal, to the spirit of silent film actress Olive Thomas haunting New York City’s New Amsterdam Theatre, to Yuri the ghost of a Russian performer

