Higgins Central Prem Men in action with a blue-sky day at the Park Island – Cape Physio turf.

The Higgins Central Prem Men started exceptionally well in the semifinal against Te Awa Scinde, scoring early in the first quarter through a great touch by Viggo Pedersen.

Still, the match was evened up in the last seconds of the first quarter to 1-1. After this, the wheels fell off, with the pace dropping and Te Awa scoring a couple of quick goals that put Central on the back foot. The game ended up running away from Central in the end, but not from a lack of effort, with some exceptional saves from Matthew Gray and great counterattacks from the forwards.

The Unichem Prem Women were up against Te Awa Scinde in their final for 5th and 6th place. An early goal from Te Awa put Central behind. Central played a fantastic game, retaining 85 per cent possession. It was a nail-biting match against Te Awa, but in the last quarter, Central maximised an attacking opportunity with a long corner, and Olivia Le Compte scored. They ended up in a tie, ending the season 5th equal.

The NZ Trellis Central Reserves Men played the semifinal against Akina Rovers. A goal from Akina spurred Central to find the momentum they needed to even up the score with a goal from Ethan Waters. Skilled saves from both goalies kept things tied for the best part of the first half. Central finally found a chink in Akina’s defence to score again and take the score to 2-1. A determined defence denied Akina putting any more points on the board, and Central were able to come out on top with a 2-1 win. Finals, here we come.

Henry’s Pies Reserve Women played against top-ranked HB Masters for a spot in the finals. They expected a tough match with limited warm-up time due to shootouts from the prior game. The team worked together and defended well. Unfortunately, just before halftime, HB Masters scored off a Central deflection. HB Masters came out firing in the second half, gained possession, and scored another two goals. The fourth quarter saw Central regain control with multiple entries into the attacking circle but was unsuccessful goal-wise. Great game, ladies. Tech Red next weekend.



