There’s just something special about Napier, whether it’s the unique Deco architecture, being a seaside town, the climate (it always seems to be sunny when I land). I’m always made to feel welcome (thanks, Kevin). Also, the best pizza in NZ!

Would you ever move to Hawke’s Bay? If so, what’s holding you back?

Seriously, my wife and I have talked about it. But I’m a Far North boy and that’s what’s always calling me.

What are your favourite things about Napier?

The combination of cool Deco township and all those wineries. I also like Ahuriri for the fishing boats and bars.

What can attendees at Nuit Blanche expect from your set and why should they come to see it?

I reckon the type of music I play (melodic, soulful, funky house) is irresistible. It’s uplifting, celebratory and brings people together. I also always talk to my audience, which is rare.

What’s the best thing about being a DJ in 2025 at nearly 70?

I have no idea how old I am and to be able to make people forget themselves for a couple of hours and rejoice is so cool.

Does age slow you down musically or does it just challenge you more to keep pushing?

I just do what I’ve always done and that’s to have fun and share it.

You were there when club music first arrived in Aotearoa in the 80s. As it is now, what is the best thing about club music and where in 2025 does it need to improve?

It’s certainly changed. We literally brought it to Aotearoa and people loved it immediately. Just search out the music that moves you and find the DJ who plays that.