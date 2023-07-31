Folau Fakatava in action for the All Blacks XV against Japan XV in Tokyo earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

ANALYSIS

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have lost their fair share of players to international duty, but if Folau Fakatava remains unwanted by the All Blacks they will push for the NPC title again.

The 23-year-old halfback was typically impactful on attack and defence as Hawke’s Bay defeated Waikato 38-31 in their final pre-season hit-out in Taupō on Friday.

Fakatava played about 50 minutes before newcomer Sam Wye replaced him as the Magpies secured victory with a try on fulltime.

Hawke’s Bay are already missing Brodie Retallick (All Blacks), Solomone Funaki (’Ikale Tahi), Ereatara Enari, Stacey Ili and Danny Toala (all Manu Samoa) to pre-Rugby World Cup campaigns, while Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Lolagi Visinia, Brad Weber and Fakatava will all be near the top of standby lists for their nations.

That’s the downside to sustained success for the Magpies in recent seasons. In addition to players being recruited for higher honours or by clubs overseas, this year Brock James became Hawke’s Bay’s third head coach in three seasons.

He still has plenty of talent available as the black-and-white hoops look to improve on a 2022 NPC season where they won only half their games before succumbing to eventual champions Wellington at the quarterfinal stage.

With Toala and Ili absent, utility back Chase Tiatia looks set for most of the minutes at second five-eighth, where he combined well with Ollie Sapsford and especially Nick Grigg in midfield against Waikato.

Fullback Caleb Makene injected himself well into attacks to support the playmaking of Lincoln McClutchie, who looks poised for another standout season.

Magpies fans are used to loose forwards Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Devan Flanders showing their attacking skills out wide and Flanders previewed more of the same by scoring the first try of the season with a storming run down the left-wing channel.

Siosiua Kaifa wore the seven jersey to complete the back row trio and with usual openside flankers Solomone Funaki away and Sam Smith returning from injury, Hawke’s Bay may have their loose forward depth truly tested for the first time in years.

Youngsters Tiaki Fabish, Hunter Morrison, Patrick Tuifua and Josh Gimblett could all see significant minutes in 2023 — Morrison and Tuifua in particular impressed off the bench in Taupō.

And they all played their part in the Magpies’ set-piece dominance as Hawke’s Bay battered Waikato’s scrum right from the outset.

Starting front row Pouri Rakete-Stones, Kianu Kereru-Symes and Joel Hintz set the tone by walking the first scrum of the game forward about 5m and substitutes Tim Farrell, Hisamitsu Shimada and Isaac Salmon continued the trend winning multiple penalties.

With Tyrone Thompson, Jacob Devery, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa and new signing Isileli Tu’ungafasi all watching on from the sidelines against Waikato, Hawke’s Bay’s scrum should be a weapon all season long.

Shimada, who played for Clive this year having come over from NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan, and his fellow Japanese Ryo Kikkawa (Napier Pirate winger off contract from Hino Red Dolphins) were both impressive off the bench.

Thomas Airey is a sports reporter and former Hawke’s Bay Today news reporter. He has been covering the Magpies for the past three seasons.