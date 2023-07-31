Voyager 2023 media awards

NPC: If the Magpies get to keep Folau Fakatava for the season, they’ll push for the title

Hawkes Bay Today
By Thomas Airey
3 mins to read
Folau Fakatava in action for the All Blacks XV against Japan XV in Tokyo earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

ANALYSIS

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have lost their fair share of players to international duty, but if Folau Fakatava remains unwanted by the All Blacks they will push for the NPC title again.

The 23-year-old

