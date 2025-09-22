Partners in the 2025 Magpies charity jersey auction based around the game against Auckland on Thursday night at McLean Park, Napier: Total Energies director Reuben Thickpenny (from left), Acorn Project Hawke's Bay founder Kerrie Warby and Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell. Photo / Hawke's Bay Rugby Union

Partners in the 2025 Magpies charity jersey auction based around the game against Auckland on Thursday night at McLean Park, Napier: Total Energies director Reuben Thickpenny (from left), Acorn Project Hawke's Bay founder Kerrie Warby and Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell. Photo / Hawke's Bay Rugby Union

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union is hoping for its biggest crowd of the NPC season as the Magpies launch a near last-ditch bid for a home playoff on Thursday.

The match against Auckland at McLean Park in Napier is charity jersey night, with the special design supporting cancer-victim families through Acorn Project Hawke’s Bay, incorporating ideas from children’s drawings linked to the Magpies.

But the Magpies themselves will be looking for extra support, as they sit just outside the crucial top four after Friday’s 38-24 loss to Taranaki in New Plymouth, with two games to play before the eight-team quarter-finals.

They scored first when left wing Neria Fomai crossed the tryline in the 17th minute, the first of his two tries in the match, but were down 7-5 at halftime before being swamped by Taranaki’s 33-point haul in the second 40 minutes.

Fomai’s second try 13 minutes after the break kept it respectable at 14-12 to the home side, but it was 38-12 with three minutes to go before Hawke’s Bay scored again.