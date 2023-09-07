NPC Battle of The Bays: Brad Weber back from London, back in the Magpies

Brad Weber gets the love after scoring in his game against Waikato last month. He's back from England to play in Saturday's Battle of the Bays. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fringe All Black Brad Weber is back in the Hawke’s Bay Magpies team for Saturday’s NPC Battle of the Bays match against Bay of Plenty Steamers in Napier.

Taken to England as injury cover for the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup warm-up against South Africa, the 28-year-old, who has played in 18 All Blacks matches since 2015, has returned to Napier to fill out the season before heading for a contract in France.

In the latest 23 named by Magpies coach Brock James, Weber is halfback and vice-captain for what will be his 45th game for Hawke’s Bay. He last played for the side in the 35-32 Magpies storm-week win over former union Waikato in Napier on August 16.

The next day, he flew out with the New Zealand team to help prepare for the match against South Africa at Twickenham, although he had missed selection for the Rugby World Cup.

The team for the match at McLean Park on Saturday, starting at 4.35pm, is: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrone Thompson, Joel Hintz, Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain), Josh Gimblett, Josh Kaifa, Devan Flanders, Brad Weber (vice-captain), Lincoln McClutchie, Jonah Lowe, Chase Tiatia, Nick Grigg, Ollie Sapsford, Harry Godfrey. Subs: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Tim Farrell, Bo Abra, Frank Lochore, Sam Smith, Folau Fakatava, Stacey Ili, Paula Balekana.