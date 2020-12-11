Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Not a safe zone': Havelock North resident calls for City Assist in the village

3 minutes to read

Havelock North father Dean Sewell has warned that the village is not safe after his teenage son and friend were harassed and threatened with a beating. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Louise Gould

A Havelock North father is calling for City Assist patrols in the village over summer after his son and friend were threatened and harassed.

Hastings District Council says Kaitiaki are set to be stationed near

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.