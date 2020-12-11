'Not a safe zone': Havelock North resident calls for City Assist in the village

Havelock North father Dean Sewell has warned that the village is not safe after his teenage son and friend were harassed and threatened with a beating. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Havelock North father is calling for City Assist patrols in the village over summer after his son and friend were threatened and harassed.

Hastings District Council says Kaitiaki are set to be stationed near the pool soon, and the City Assist team does regular checks on the town.

Dean Sewell said his 14-year-old son and friend were threatened with a beating for their shoes by a group of older boys outside of the Havelock North Village Pools by the Havelock Domain on Tuesday afternoon, December 8.

The two boys ran from the situation but were again confronted by the group minutes later at the McDonald's on Havelock Rd - they then sprinted home.

Sewell told Hawke's Bay Today he felt Havelock North was no longer a safe zone and shouldn't be treated like one by Hastings District Council.



"Parents, be aware, Havelock has no funding and no options for young people in these situations," he said.

"Havelock is not safe, people and the council need to realise this, and the lack of supervision by relevant bodies perpetuates this behaviour."

Sewell said he wants to raise awareness and believes City Assist should be patrolling the area.

"The council funds City Assist for Hastings, and Flaxmere. The police have closed the community policing centre. There are few options for assistance that are realistic," he said.

Sewell said Havelock North residents paid premium rates and at least for the school holidays should have equal funding, and full-time patrols.

HDC group manager corporate Bruce Allan said they have a number of safety and security measures in place for Havelock North.

"Kaitiaki are about to be stationed at the Village Pools most days throughout summer and are also available to assist with anything happening in the Village Green given they are situated next to each other," he said.

Kaitiaki (guardians) are aligned with the council's City Assists teams.

Allan added: "Although they are not based there for any particular period of time, City Assist do go out to Havelock North as part of their overall patrol cycle."

Sewell said both City Assist and police were contacted straight after the incidents and were empathetic about the occurrence.

He has since handed in a formal complaint to Hastings police.

A police spokeswoman said they are looking into the complaint.

Sewell said it would be worth having a security guard the McDonalds' entrance over certain hours during the summer.