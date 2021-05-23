Norway Day marked in Norsewood

The crowd walks to the Commemorative Oak.

Pic 2: BTG240521ND2 Caption: Dignitaries in the Norsewood Presbyterian Church – from left Eva Renbor, Birgitta Rolston, Councillor Carole Isaacson, Mayor Tracey Collis, John Ellison, Graeme Mitchell and Bill Gundersen.

Pic 3: BTG240521ND3 Caption: Local historian Heather Cheer talks about the first settlers' arrival.

Pic 5: BTG240521ND5 Caption: John Ellison shows the Rewarewa tree which will be planted.

Pic 6: BTG240521ND6 Caption: Ted Nielsen from Napier grand son of the original pastor Edward Nielsen with Bill Gundersen.

Pic 7: BTG240521ND7 Caption: The Lundin family all the way from Hamilton and dressed in their National costume – Ariel, Gabrielle, Raffael with mum Adela and dad Michael.

Pic 8: BTG240521ND8 Caption: Norsewood School Children perform a Scandi dance in The Old Dairy Factory.

Pic 9: BTG240521ND9 Caption: Bill Gundersen and Graeme Mitchell cut the Commemorative cake.

Pic 10: BTG240521ND10 Caption: These ladies received flowers from long-time resident Maria Andresen for their contribution to the day from left Eva Renbjor, Heather Cheer, Birgitta Roulston.

By Dave Murdoch



A large crowd of locals and visitors enjoyed a beautiful Norsewood autumn day and all the festivities which go with Norway Day on Sunday, May 16.

Some had travelled from as far away as Hamilton and Wellington, including the Norwegian Honorary Consul General Graeme Mitchell who has been attending the Norsewood celebrations since 2002.

Norsewood was in fact celebrating its 30th celebration of Norway Day and in the later proceedings at Hovding Hall, Graeme Mitchell and president of the Dannevirke Scandinavian Club, Bill Gundersen, cut a brightly decorated commemorative cake.

The celebration followed its usual pattern, the Norwegian flag being raised at Johanna's World – a replica of the original settlement – after local ironmonger Jamie Hughes had called the locals to assemble with his Viking horn.

Dignitaries in the Norsewood Presbyterian Church; from left, Eva Renbor, Birgitta Rolston, councillor Carole Isaacson, mayor Tracey Collis, John Ellison, Graeme Mitchell and Bill Gundersen.

The group then adjourned to the only functioning Norsewood Church to hear from student Lachie Montgomery about the Norwegian flag – itself celebrating 200 years, how Norway Day is celebrated by Norwegian (but local resident) Eva Renbjor and how the new settlers were not prepared for what they found when they arrived in Norsewood in 1872 from local resident and historian Heather Cheer.

The dignitaries including mayor Tracey Collis, councillor Carole Isaacson, Consul General Graeme Mitchell and Bill Gundersen received either commemorative mugs or pins before the congregation marched to the Commemorative Oak where John Ellison – main organiser of the day – presented a rewarewa tree to be planted in a reserve – a tradition starting now to restore some of the forest lost.

The crowd then moved to lower Norsewood where they attended a concert in the Old Dairy Factory. The Norsewood Singers presented several lovely Norwegian songs, mixed with colourful Scandi dancing from Norsewood School and pre-school Country Kids.

With the Norsewood Market located at the Wopwops Wetlands, there was plenty to browse and buy before the formal part of the day took place in Hovding Hall with speeches from Honorary Consul General Graeme Mitchell, mayor Tracey Collis and organiser John Ellison, Maria Andresen and Bill Gundersen.

The Consul General passed on the best wishes of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja, saying it was great to see the celebration of Norway Day in Norsewood expanding in the 18 years of its 30 he has been attending.

He said Norwegian citizens experiencing visa or any other difficulties due to Covid can get help from the consulate at norconsulgen@deloitte.co.nz.

Mayor Tracey recalled the arrival of Māori settlers as well as Scandinavian, the hard life all suffered at both ends of the bush including Eketahuna – also settled but Scandinavians then called Mellemskov.

There was reference to the 30 years Norsewood had been celebrating Norway Day and the celebrations every 25 years since 1872. Photos were shown of these celebrations and everyone is looking forward to the 150th celebrations in 2022.

The Norwegian cooking competition was judged and a shared lunch was enjoyed by close to 100 to conclude the celebrations and test whether the judge's choices were right!