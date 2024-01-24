Norsewood’s Viking Festival back for another year

Two combatants battle it out at the Norsewood Viking Festival in 2022. Photo / Leanne Warr

Norsewood’s popular Viking Festival is on again this year, adding to a weekend of events which includes the A&P show in Dannevirke.

The festival has been a big event for the Tararua District township for the past few years and each year offers a taste of what life must have been like for the Scandinavian people centuries ago.

There will be entertainment including live music, re-enactments including combat and a tug-of-war and those going along can try out activities such as archery and axe-throwing.

There will also be stalls where people can try Scandinavian food or buy merchandise.

Norsewood local Eva Renbjor, who came to New Zealand from Norway 20 years ago, has been one of the organisers of the festival since the first one was held in February 2020 and aims to make it bigger and better every year.

The festival is on at Matthews Park in Norsewood on February 3 and 4, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Entry is $5 per person with children aged under 10 free.



