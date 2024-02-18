Norsewood Viking Festival brings a touch of the past

Lakelunn Woodward gave visitors to the Norsewood Viking Festival a taste of the Viking way of life. Photo / Leanne Warr

Lakelunn Woodward liked the idea of getting back in touch with life way back when.

He’s been coming to the Viking Festival, held at Norsewood, since its inception in 2020, and finds it’s a good way to learn about how to recreate the way people lived in Scandinavia hundreds of years ago.

Lakelunn, along with Scarlett Moore, were there to show visitors some of the various tools and weapons the Viking community might have used in those days.

Jar Menzies-Winson gives a demonstration of spear throwing at the Norsewood Viking Festival. Photo / Leanne Warr

Angus Ellery and Jar Menzies-Winson have also been coming to the festival since it started and provide a demonstration of spear throwing.

It’s something that requires a lot of practice - it takes between six months to a year to master the basics.

Those that tried out the activity at the festival found out it’s not as easy as it looks.

A re-enactment of combat at the Viking Festival in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Around 3000 people visited the festival, held over a weekend, although wind and rain on day one meant not as many people came t but the next day brought crowds as it was sunny and clear.

For Eva Renbjor, one of the organisers of the festival, it was started as a way to allow people to explore a part of Norsewood’s heritage, as well as her own background.

SonVanger are a musical duo who draw inspiration from nature. They were performing at the Viking Festival in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

The festival included performances, re-enactments, demonstrations and the chance to try out different activities, such as spear throwing and archery.

