Norsewood School unveils and blesses new entrance

Norsewood School's new entrance, Nga Hau e Wha.

Last term, in a moving dawn ceremony, Norsewood’s new entrance Nga hau e wha was unveiled.

At Norsewood and Districts School, we are on a “great learning adventure” to incorporate cultural responsiveness, diversity, unity and inclusion into the most significant and important part of our school.

Our entrance acknowledges and celebrates mātauranga Māori [knowledge].

This taonga [precious gift/treasure] was carved by our local carver, Jeff Bryan.

Master Carver Geoff Bryan explains to a class the elements of the carving described below.

Our school is extremely grateful for his expertise and knowledge to convey our story.

The artistic elements were collated from discussions in 2020.

This entrance will uphold and empower the importance of partnership, protection and participation of all major stakeholders in our school and community.

Before dawn, the entrance [waharoa] was covered.

The waharoa was unveiled and blessed with a karakia.

A touch connects.

We have incorporated and interwoven the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our special place to protect, preserve and prosper as a learning environment.

The rich cultural importance of the Manawatū River and the Ruahine Ranges are significant for all who come to admire the natural beauty and bounty of this special place.

Māori value the mauri of these geographical taonga from Papatuanuku.

The majestic Manawatū River begins at the end of Manawatū River Road - we empower our students to be environmentally aware to protect and sustain our awa and whenua.

The Ruahine Ranges provide a place for all to enjoy the spectacular beauty and bounty of nature: the land provided food, medicine, water, shelter and a place for communities to settle.

The visually stunning vista can be seen as the seasons change throughout the year from our school. It is an opportunity to connect, collaborate and communicate regarding places that are culturally significant.

We celebrate the unique cultural heritage steeped in history that Māori acknowledge in their pepeha - the artistic design elements chosen are connected to all in our school.

The connection to the natural world is geographically important in our place and space. The name of our entrance is Nga Hau e Wha.

We are all descendants from the north, south, east and west winds that have merged at this meeting place of learning. Kaitiaki teachers, parents, children and the wider community are all custodians and guardians of this place of learning.

We are all “on a great learning adventure” to seek our own basket of knowledge.

Te Maunga o Ruahine: We strive to attain and make progress to the highest peak of Ruahine.

Te Awa o Manawatū: The Manawatū River is a life force that flows and meanders and which is constantly adapting and changing to the environment. As learners, we adapt and change to make progress.

Ranginui Sky (male element): Our potential is limitless and vast as learners.

Papatuanuku Earth (Female element): As custodians, we need to look after our environment to nurture, grow and sustain present and future generations.