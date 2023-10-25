The Scandi dancers perform a favourite number at Norsewood School's 150th celebrations. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Anne Grete Riise says being in Norsewood “felt like coming home”.

Inside the marquee Anne Grete Riise, Norwegian Ambassador to NZ, says she feels very much at home in Norsewood. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Norwegian ambassador to New Zealand and Australia was in Norsewood over Labour weekend as a guest for Norsewood School’s 150th celebrations.

Mayor Tracey Collis and Anne Grete Riise, Norwegian Ambassador to NZ and Australia, respond to the challenge from Hirana Tamihana. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A large group of locals and former pupils follow into the marquee. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Norsewood children perform a waiata welcome. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Clouds and the threat of rain didn’t dampen the celebrations, which began with a pōwhiri through the waharoa, installed at the school earlier this year, into the courtyard and to a large marquee.

The official party before celebrations began. Photo / Dave Murdoch

More than 100 visitors and locals came along to the school to help mark the special occasion.

Phil Grant, chairman of the organising committee, welcomed the visitors and thanked the committee for all its hard work, as well as the village for supporting the school with its displays.

Anne thanked the community for working so hard to keep the Norwegian culture alive, saying it is the strongest Norwegian culture outside of Norway in the world.

The settlers who arrived in 1872 were “the poorest of the poor” in Norway.

Anne says they endured enormous hardships to make Norsewood what it is today and deserved the title of “the strongest of the strong”.

She acknowledged the six winners of the Norwegian King’s Medal earned by contributing to the survival of Norwegian culture outside of Norway, one of whom - John Ellison - was present.

She also acknowledged the 22 years of service of Honorary Norwegian Consul Graeme Mitchell who has just retired.

Sisters Githa, Ingrid and Sonja from the Engebretsen family join Mayor Tracey Collis and Ambassador Anne Grete Riise after the speeches. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Some members of the class of 1949-56 who have still stayed in touch, from right (maiden names): Gae Brabazon, Cath Hibbard, Judy Tippler, Jennette Olsen and Helen Ellison watching the Scandi Dancing. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis commented that the large turnout of visitors shows the place Norsewood School holds in the memories of those present on such a special occasion.

She traced the history of the school from its start in 1873 with 45 pupils through its amalgamation with Awariki, Matamau and Ormondville schools in 2003, saying it has always been the hub of the community.

She says the school has been quick to adapt to changes and has been teaching community values, earning high praise from the Education Review Office, keeping the Norwegian culture alive, especially with its Scandi dancing and gaining strong support for its role as an Enviroschool working with Te Miro Farm.

Ex-teacher Chris McLaren took the assembled visitors on an amusing trip down memory lane, mentioning alphabetically some of the school’s events like C-Camps, F-Fancy Dress balls, J-Jump Jam, P-Pet Day, S-Scandi Dancing and T-Tramps.

Norsewood School principal Angela McQuarrie thanked the village for supporting the school. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Principal Angela McQuarrie thanked the community and parents for helping the school progress on its learning journey, saying the children still want to learn and she hoped the recent innovations like Te Miro Farm encourage them further.

Youngest pupil Alec O'Brien and Oline Ball cut the cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Youngest pupil Alec O’Brien and Oline Ball, on behalf of her cousin Bruce Andersen (the oldest pupil who had recently passed away), cut the cake.

With the official part of the morning drawn to a close, the school performed kapa haka and Scandi dances outside as the crowd took cover under the verandas but then were enticed to join in.

A group of locals with John Ellison and visitors after Ambassador Anne Grete Riise planted a native tree in Ulric Park. Photo / Dave Murdoch

While period photos were taken the official party then moved to Ulric Park adjacent to the school buildings where a tree was planted by the ambassador to maintain the tradition of planting a tree every 25 years in the school’s history.





