Norsewood holds its annual flower show

Winners of the Best In Show Juliet and Klaas van der Oord with their rose Graham Thomas and sponsors from Dannevirke Mitre 10 Garden Centre supervisor Judy Partridge and manager Bryce Galloway.

Hovding Hall was like an artist's palate when Norsewood held its flower show on Friday and Saturday, November 13-14 despite devastating damage to gardens from heavy rains early in the week.

The number of blooms was down on last year due to the rainfall smashing beautiful rhododendron flowers and roses but there were sufficient survivors to make a very attractive display.

Roses of all kinds and colours.

Winner of the Best in Show was the cream and fragrant climbing rose Graham Thomas grown by Juliet and Klaas van der Oord who also won the top rhododendron bloom Purple Lace.

The couple were delighted with their prizes from sponsor Dannevirke Mitre 10. Klaas has planted more than 70 rhododendrons and 60 roses over the years and is still adding to the garden with four more rhododendrons including winner of two years ago Mi Amor.

Graeme Rix won the Joan Ridge Memorial Trophy for most entries in the show (29) and said there would have been more but for the rain.

Students and children were all invited to participate the Country Kids Pre-school entering a delightful "High Tea" of cupcakes made from flowers with each child's photo inserted.

Head teacher Demelza Kendall said she saw the idea in a magazine and her children and their parents were only too pleased to help.

Norsewood School was very busy too creating aqua jars, painted pet rocks, mosaic saucers and some had even painted wooden chairs donated from Dannevirke's Fantasy Cave.

Another innovation was people's choice, a range of flowers set aside for visitors to choose from.