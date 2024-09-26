Neil Paton (left) and Brad Edwards will take on other counties in a bid to be the best. Photo / Michaela Gower

The competitor must then replicate a forcible entry using a 4kg mallet to drive a sled beam weighing 72.5kg a distance of 1.5m.

They then make their way through an obstacle course negotiating a slalom course of 42.6m and pick up a charged hose to drag it 22.8m through swinging doors shooting down a target with water.

Finally, the firefighter must drag a mannequin weighing 79.4kg for 32.2m, replicating a victim rescue, to finish the course.

The catch - all this must be completed full firefighting equipment and with each age group under a certain time.

Paton competed last year in Florida in a tandem team with a firefighter from the United States, placing seventh in the competition.

“You can interact with different countries and everybody is a big family.”

He said the training undertaken to be a firefighter played a massive role in their readiness for the competition.

“It makes you fire fit so you are ready to respond and be on the top of your game.”

Edwards, a first-time participant, said it was during a stint at the Norsewood Fire Service that he met his teammate.

He became a firefighter about 13 years ago, wanting to do his part for the community after finishing up with the Coastguard.

Edwards was “nervous and excited” to head to the US and said the opportunity gave him another interest in the fire service and a goal to work towards.

“You want to go over there and give it your best. They call it the toughest two minutes of sport; there are professional rugby players that haven’t been able to complete the course.

“It’s you against the clock and, even though you are racing somebody else at the same time, your race isn’t with them - it’s with you and the clock.”

He said times below three minutes were considered excellent, and below five was acceptable, Edwards was aiming for below three minutes.

The men will continue to train and fundraise before they head overseas on October 15.

