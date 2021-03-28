No, Taco Bell isn't coming to Hastings

A 'Taco Bell Hastings' page, now believed to be a fake, was created on Sunday and included post with job offers and special opening deals. Photo / Facebook

A Facebook page going viral that suggest that Taco Bell is coming to Hastings has proven too good to be true.

More than a thousand locals immediately liked a 'Taco Bell Hastings' page when it popped up on Facebook on Sunday.

Taco Bell is a chain of fast food restaurants featuring Mexican inspired food like tacos and quesadillas.

The page included advertisements for jobs at the "new store" which appeared set to open on Karamu Rd N in Hastings.

The fake Facebook page suggested a Taco Bell would be opening on Karamu Rd N, Hastings. Photo / Facebook

One post even included offers for ten $50 vouchers as part of a competition.

However, Hastings District Council confirmed it had not received any consents in relation to a new Taco Bell opening in the district.

Taco Bell has yet to respond to questions sent by Hawke's Bay Today but is believed to be aware of the fake page and has reported it to Facebook.

Currently the only Taco Bell locations are in Auckland and Taupiri, in the Waikato, with job listings for positions in Auckland and Christchurch currently advertised.