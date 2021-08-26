No charges laid over toddler's drowning at Napier Aquatic Centre

A two-year-old was rescued after nearly drowning at the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa, late last year but later died. Photo / NZME

WorkSafe will not be laying charges in relation to the drowning of a two-year-old boy at a Napier council pool, Stuff reports.

The boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a "drowning incident" at the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa on December 5 last year.

He was transferred to Starship Children's Hospital where he died four days later.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman told Stuff an investigation into the matter was completed in mid-August and no charges would be laid against any party involved.

New adult-to-child ratio rules were introduced at the pools in June, taking effect from July 1.

When asked by Hawke's Bay Today about these changes, a council spokesperson said it was "not in any way" related to the December drowning.

"Council is constantly reviewing policies across all of its facilities and operations, including Napier Aquatic Centre."

Council chief executive Steph Rotarangi told Stuff investigations found "no fault with the pool operation or the facility".

The death is before the coroner.