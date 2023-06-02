Your attitude to wealth determines how it will impact your life, writes Nick Stewart.

There is a difference between fiscal wealth and true wealth.

When the word “wealth” crops up, it tends to be used in connection with financial wherewithal. This isn’t wrong, per se, but it can encompass so much more. Wealth is holistic, and fiscal wealth is just one of the blocks which can support our overall happiness.

Wealth is SOCIAL

Social wealth is being able to choose who you spend your time with. Relationships are so important. Good ones can make our lives full and rewarding. Strong, positive connection isn’t limited to romantic relationships; family, friends, and connections at work are important too.

Humans are built to seek social companionship; it’s in our DNA. Satisfying relationships can even make us live longer, healthier and happier lives – and since health is wealth, it’s worth investing (pardon the pun) effort in your social circle.

Wealth is TIME WELL SPENT

Akin to choosing who you spend it with, you also have the power to choose how to spend your time. This goes beyond doing what makes you happy now – it also means taking the time to consider what will make you happy long-term and doing reconnaissance on the best way to get there.

Chances are that a lot of these goals will need funds. Travel to visit friends and family, for example. But if you take the time to implement good habits now, you may have that freedom when you need it. That’s true wealth; being able to do what you want, when you want, with who you want.

Wealth is FINANCIAL FREEDOM

You’ve heard the old adage, “Money can’t buy happiness.” It’s true to an extent. The problems we face in life don’t go away when money enters the equation. But it is undeniably less stressful to handle the associated costs if you have a cushion to fall back on.

Research from the Harvard Study of Adult Development (a study spanning three generations from 1938, making it the longest study on happiness) indicates that beyond a certain level of financial wealth, there is no correlation between money and happiness. It also suggests that if you have a dollar figure in your mind as the key to achieving happiness, this will always push that happiness into the future and out of reach.

Money may not buy us happiness, but it can give us the tools to build stability, safety, and control. All of which contribute to our overall wellbeing and longevity.

Wealth is MENTAL

Your attitude to wealth determines how it will impact your life. Mental wealth is having the nous to choose a mindset that empowers you, rather than one that holds you back.

Earlier this year, we hosted retirement lifestyle expert Barry LaValley. One of the key messages he imparted was that stress is deadly. If we make more cortisol (a stress hormone) than we do dopamine or serotonin (happy hormones), studies show we will live shorter, unhappier lives.

And it all comes down to having a plan, staying connected to who and what are important to you, and simplifying your stress where you can, investing time and effort in the things that can enable you and your family to thrive.

This is where working with a trusted fiduciary can be beneficial. Most folk have a unique set of skills and habits, some nurtured through their youth and others through their life journey, but often financial discipline and management is not one of them. Knocking on the door of an independent, fees-only financial adviser makes reaching financial goals smoother and calmer without the extra stress of knowing if you’re on the right track.

An adviser understands your lifestyle and risk appetite to make sure that you reach your long-term financial goals. The real value of having a financial adviser is the peace of mind it gives you, the sense of security and confidence about the future.

*Nick Stewart (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Ngāti Māmoe, Ngāti Waitaha) is a Financial Adviser and CEO at Stewart Group, a Hawke’s Bay-based CEFEX & BCorp certified financial planning and advisory firm. Stewart Group provides personal fiduciary services, Wealth Management, Risk Insurance & KiwiSaver scheme solutions. Article no. 307.



