Jenica Babbich and James Dickinson walking through a guard of honour with their family and Viking wedding celebrant (or Godi) Jamie Hughes. Photo / Ian Cooper

Jenica Babbich and James Dickinson didn’t just tie the knot in a metaphorical sense on Saturday, they also did it literally.

The beloved annual Norsewood Viking Festival drew thousands to the Scandanavian-themed Tararua town over the weekend, with both love and war on full display.

The showpiece of Saturday was the Viking wedding of Babbich and Dickinson, and it didn’t disappoint as godi (celebrant) Jamie Hughes took the crowd through a traditional ceremony that included knot-tying and a guard of honour.

Bride Jenica Babbich and groom James Dickinson tie the knot - literally - at the Norsewood Viking Festival. Photo / Ian Cooper

Organiser Eva Renbjor said it had been a big gamble by the pair to have their wedding at the festival as they had not even been to it before.

But they had been welcomed with open arms by Viking experts, the Norse weather gods had smiled on them, and they were also showered with gifts from festival regulars, she said.

The bride's family salutes the marriage. Photo / Ian Cooper

“They were very pleased with it, they loved it,” Renbjor said. “It’s a special memory for them and I think we’ve made sure they’ll be back next time.”

The nuptials had proved inspiring, with one other couple approaching organisers already seeking to have a Viking wedding, she said.

William Gilbert of Levin could be your knight in shining armour. Photo / Ian Cooper

Horse rider Emily Perrin of Stratford destroys a watermelon with a pickaxe at the Norsewood Viking Festival. Photo / Ian Cooper

Almost 4000 turned out on a bluebird Saturday, and roughly 2000 were expected across the full day on Sunday, where battle scenes were the highlight.

Renbjor said it had been an incredible weekend of festivities, with music from the likes of the Pixie Chicks and The Ragnaroks getting everyone onto the dancefloor.