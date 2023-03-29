Tamaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trustees Paul Te Huki, Kaylene Kani (nee Peeti), Hayden Hape and Bryan Te Huki.

At least 50 years of struggle to gain recognition and compensation for Treaty losses by Ngati Kahungunu came to a conclusion on Saturday, March 25, at Masterton, when the Crown, in the form of Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Hon Andrew Little, formally apologised to the iwi of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Tāmaki nui-a-Rua for past wrongdoings.

The Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Settlement Bill passed its third reading in Parliament on December 13. For this occasion, the iwi hired a Steam Inc train to take 200 of its kaumatua and whanau to witness such an historical event.

Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Chairperson Haami Te Whaiti with deputy chair Hayden Hape.

At the time, Ivan Hape, now 96, said he never thought he would witness a settlement in his lifetime. He said he was honoured to go to Parliament for the third and final reading of the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Claims Settlement Bill which his wife Theo with Josephine Hape had initiated 50 years ago.

On Saturday the venue was Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton and a group of more than 30 kaumatua travelled by mini-bus the day before, staying overnight in an hotel, to be ready for the final step in the process the next morning. Over 100 Tamaki Nui A Rua iwi made the journey to join close to 400 other Wairarapa iwi for the occasion.

In addition, Tamaki Nui A Rua was well represented by other ministers, Hon Kieren McAnulty and Hon Meka Whaitiri, as well as Tararua District mayor, Tracey Collis, council CEO Bryan Nicholson, councillors Naioma Chase and Steve Wallace, Raj Supiah and other staff.

Ngāti Kahungunu Tāmaki nui-a-Rua chairman, Hayden Hape, said it was a fantastic day for the ceremony, being held between large marquis sheltering the iwi on one side and the Crown representatives on the other from the heat of the sun.

Hayden Hape with the closing korero of the day.

Spokesmen from Ngāti Kahungunu began the powhiri proceedings at about 10.30am, Kingi Kiriona and Keni Barrett representing Tamaki Nui A Rua. After which Minister Little presented his apology.

Chairman Hape said Minister Little delivered the apology in “a very heartfelt and meaningful manner giving his iwi great comfort that the significance of the occasion is thoroughly understood by the Crown.”

A history of grievances was described and after the apology once again, the settlement was detailed promising “cultural redress and commercial redress.”

Chairman Hape says the settlement is valued at $165 million which includes for commercial redress $115 million in cash and the balance in property including Lake Wairarapa to be held as a Statutory Board, several forests like Awakura on Speedy Rd and Akitio School. Cultural redress includes the issuing of a Crown minerals protocol, taonga tūturu protocol and geographic name changes.

Following the apology the guests attended a hangi which catered for more than 500 hosted by Wairarapa iwi and entertainment was provided on a special stage for the rest of the afternoon.

Wairarapa iwi hospitality also extended to the free use of all the facilities at Queen Elizabeth Park which included train rides, pools, mini-putt and coffee carts for the whole day.

Late in the afternoon the kaumatua and other Tamaki supporters headed for home.

It had been a memorable day, one Chairman Hape says will be commemorated on March 25, by the iwi in the future.

He said the challenge of the agreement is to ensure future governments honour it. Already projects are afoot to invest in projects like housing and medical facilities. Watch this space.