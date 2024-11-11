A spokeswoman from the iwi said groups from Rotorua, Tarāwhiti, and Wairoa will arrive in Hastings on Friday afternoon and then make their way to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga on Stock Rd in Bridge Pā, where a pōwhiri will take place at 6pm.

On Saturday, a rally will take place at the Hastings Clock Tower featuring speeches and activations. The hīkoi will then travel to Civic Square where there will be light entertainment, a sausage sizzle, and more speeches before the hīkoi continues its journey to Parliament.

When asked if Ngāti Kahungunu would be joining the hīkoi, the spokeswoman replied: “For sure. We are one”.

The police say they have been engaging regularly with the organisers of the hīkoi over the past several weeks, with a strong focus from organisers to hold a peaceful event, and to ensure people’s safety.

There have also been warnings to hīkoi supporters from police to be aware of a scam circulating asking for a koha to connect to a livestream of the hīkoi.

Hīkoi organisers have advised this is not a legitimate request and police advise that people are cautious about any online requests for money from unknown entities.

The hīkoi is expected to arrive at Parliament early next week.

