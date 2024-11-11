Advertisement
Ngāti Kahungunu backs hīkoi in Hastings against Treaty Principles Bill

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
A Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi dawn ceremony at Te Rerenga Wairau Cape Rēinga. The hīkoi will make its way through Hawke's Bay this weekend. Photo / Peter de Graaf

  • A national hīkoi opposing the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill will arrive in Hawke’s Bay on Friday.
  • Ngāti Kahungunu supports the hīkoi, which includes a rally in Hastings on Saturday.
  • Police are working with organisers to ensure a peaceful event and warn against a livestream scam.

A national hīkoi opposing the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill and government policies impacting Māori will arrive in Hawke’s Bay this Friday, then hold a rally in Hastings on Saturday, before continuing south to Wellington.

In a statement, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated said it “fully supports the kaupapa of this hīkoi”.

“This is not a protest, it’s a hīkoi – we walk together, unitedly, we will make a noise.”

A spokeswoman from the iwi said groups from Rotorua, Tarāwhiti, and Wairoa will arrive in Hastings on Friday afternoon and then make their way to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga on Stock Rd in Bridge Pā, where a pōwhiri will take place at 6pm.

On Saturday, a rally will take place at the Hastings Clock Tower featuring speeches and activations. The hīkoi will then travel to Civic Square where there will be light entertainment, a sausage sizzle, and more speeches before the hīkoi continues its journey to Parliament.

When asked if Ngāti Kahungunu would be joining the hīkoi, the spokeswoman replied: “For sure. We are one”.

The police say they have been engaging regularly with the organisers of the hīkoi over the past several weeks, with a strong focus from organisers to hold a peaceful event, and to ensure people’s safety.

There have also been warnings to hīkoi supporters from police to be aware of a scam circulating asking for a koha to connect to a livestream of the hīkoi.

Hīkoi organisers have advised this is not a legitimate request and police advise that people are cautious about any online requests for money from unknown entities.

The hīkoi is expected to arrive at Parliament early next week.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.

