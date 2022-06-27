The Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards have been dominated by a business partnership that created its two award-winning establishments only six months ago.
Sarah Mitchell and Andrea Marseglia walked away with eight awards last night linked to their Napier establishments Teresa Cocktail Bar and Harvest Deli.
Teresa, based in the same Emerson St building as Harvest Deli, was the big winner with six awards including the 2022 Supreme Establishment of the Year for outstanding ambience and design.
Mitchell and Marseglia opened Teresa on Emerson St on December 17, 2021.
It shares premises with the Harvest Deli which operates during the day, and won two awards tonight for Outstanding Barista Rosie Crawley and Outstanding Chef Conor Mertens.
At night, patrons can pass through the deli, out the rear and into Teresa.
Twenty hospitality industry winners were announced at a function at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings.
Jeremy Rameka, of Pacifica restaurant, won the Supreme Individual of the Year, while Piku Restaurant and Cocktail Bar picked up the People's Choice award.
Hospitality favourite Rameka won his supreme award for his career longevity and support for emerging talent. Pacifica also tasted success with the Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef award going to Nicky Bulman.
Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said Hawke's Bay has some of the nation's best restaurants and an abundance of fresh produce and world-class wineries.
"Innovation has been a hot topic for hospitality businesses over the past two years, so it is great to see establishments like Teresa and Harvest Deli getting recognition for this unique hybrid hospitality concept," she said.
She said the awards gave the Restaurant Association an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community.
"It is more important than ever to connect and celebrate one another's success."
Awards
Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista
Rosie Crawley, Harvest Deli
Simply Squeezed Outstanding Bartender
Andrea Marseglia, Teresa Bar
Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team
Central Fire Station
Service Foods Outstanding Chef
Conor Mertens, Harvest Deli
Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef
Nicky Bulman, Pacifica
Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout
Vinci's Pizza
Karma Drinks Outstanding Café
Georgia on Tennyson
Toitoi Venues Outstanding Bar
Teresa Bar
The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Teresa Bar
Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List
Teresa Bar
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Cone & Flower
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design
Teresa Bar
Wine Education Co. Outstanding Winery Restaurant
Craggy Range
Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant
Central Fire Station
Brave Brewing Company Outstanding Supplier
Bar Stuff NZ
Bidfood Hawke's Bay Outstanding Caterer
Black Betty BBQ
Dish Catering Outstanding Producer
Hapi
The Hits Outstanding People's Choice
Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
American Express Supreme Award – Individual
Jeremy Rameka, Pacifica
American Express Supreme Award – Establishment
Teresa Bar